A compassionate cute girl recently got many talking after video of her pleading for a fowl's life to be spared surfaced online

In the video, she was heard asking her father not to kill the fowl and that she is no longer interested in enjoying the meat

Many who saw YEN.com.gh's publication said the girl has a kind heart

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh about a cute young lady who was caught in a video begging her father who was preparing to butcher a fowl not to go ahead with it got netizens massively reacting.

The young girl was heard saying; "Daddy leave him I don't want to eat again". Her father was also heard asking his daughter "why not" and she kept saying "no don't do it".

Child's dad, fowl, young lady crying Photo credit: Fighting Sinful Addictions/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The video seemed to have intrigued many YEN readers and they resorted to the comments sections to share what they had to say about it.

The post has racked up close to 21,000 recations with more than 900 comments and 202 shares.

Some of the comments have been compiled below;

Nananie Mensah commented:

My now grown daughter too is very emotional about fowls especially. She can't stand it being killed. Really sad indeed.

Naomi James wrote:

Reminds me of the time I lost my fowls when I was much younger. I and my lastborn fasted and prayed 2days for God to spare their lives but sadly the fowls died evening of next day. We couldn't stop crying when Dad buried them and we felt really bad then we thought God didn't love us

From Tee Square:

This make remember one goat my father rear, the goat live with us almost ten years she give birth to many ones. So the day my father wanted to kill this goat we all started crying that he should not kill the goat that we all go inside not to see how he kill the goat. But when the goat is ready for eating we didn't remember again we eat and merry with it.

Barry Dumka replied:

It's wrong to kill animals in the presence of kids. That would be too violent for their level of mental and emotional sight

From Comfort John:

So compassionate of her...see how she was crying innocently so the dad could spare the chicken.

