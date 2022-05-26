A Ghanaian man has found himself in trouble and has become a subject of ridicule by netizens after he was made to wash women's clothes

In the video, a woman is seen talking harshly to a man alleged to be a pastor. She seemed to be angry at him for trying to have sex with her

The video made its way to Twitter, and many Ghanaians could not hold their laughter as they made fun of the man

A young man suspected to be a man of God has attracted the wrong kind of attention to himself as people made a mockery of him on social media. A video made rounds on Twitter which brought about the ridicule.

In the video, the young man was seen being insulted by a lady suspected to be a prostitute. She kept hurling insults at him and questioning why he tried to have sex with her without having money on him.

It is alleged that the young man went to the lady's house, which she reportedly uses for sex work to patronize her services but did not have money. The lady said she had gotten naked for him and later found out he did not have money to pay for her services.

In retaliation for the guy's actions, the lady decided to punish him by making him wash all her clothes.

Social media was in a frenzy when the video went viral, with people making some funny comments.

PK_DENZIL said:

dem say chairman gonn pay for just the highlights(just for viewing k3k3) eei

engbil didn't agree with the punishment as he said:

Unless he ate before or after, I don’t see why he would bother to wash

yaw__mensah was confused by the guy's actions as he said:

First of all why u go go eat woman you can’t trust for ih house? Or you go make woman you can’t trust choose location? I dey barb why u go eat woman you can’t trust tho

