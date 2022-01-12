Ghana's senior men's national football team, the Black Stars of Ghana, are looking to end their 40-year trophy drought at the African Cup of Nations

They began their campaign at the 2021 AFCON with a loss to Morocco, who are former champions from North Africa

YEN.com.gh went to the street to gather views from Ghanaians on the performance of the Black Stars and compiled them in a short video

The Black Stars of Ghana were drawn in the same group with Comoros, Morocco and Gabon but their first match was a loss, which disappointed many Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh decided to hit the streets of Accra to gather thoughts from the general public on what their hopes of winning the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) are.

Ghana's senior national team has not lifted the trophy in 40 years and the Ghana Football Association tasked the current coach, Milovan Rajevac, to end the drought with the ultimate title.

In the words of Ghanaians

Below were some of the hilarious but serious comments Ghanaians shared with YEN.com.gh.

One said:

The performance of the Black Stars is not bad but judging from their output in the game against Morocco, a lot has to change because we cannot go very far in the competition with this.

Another indicated:

In my view, the management of the senior national team has become too political. If you don't know the people at the top it is difficult to get included no matter how well you know how to play. I suggest the Black Stars come back and let's support Nigeria together.

One more mentioned:

The kind of show the Black Stars are putting up makes me think they will exit in the group stages because they do not look good enough to bring back the trophy this time.

