Sweet Adjeley is a food vlogger with 772,000 YouTube subscribers and 76 million views on her 299 videos

The US-resident Ghanaian creative has disclosed that she started cooking at age 10, and years later, turned her passion into a career

She sat for an interview with blogger and journalist Ameyaw Debrah to share her journey

Passion is a compelling urge that has driven many towards starting a business, and Sweet Adjeley also turned her intense enthusiasm for cooking into a career.

Although her personality initially held her back, she eventually overcame the diffident and has since established her food brand on YouTube.

Sweet Adjeley has become one of Ghana's most celebrated food vloggers, with viewers worldwide.

How it all started

The US-based vlogger sat with blogger and journalist Ameyaw Debrah to disclose how it all began.

''Growing up, nobody sat me down to teach me how to cook but it’s about fanning the fire, fetching water, grinding pepper, and as you do those things you’re watching and learning,'' she recalled.

Like most children growing up in the 80s, she had to be in the kitchen, but her auntie did most of the cooking in their home.

''She taught us how to cook. So by the time I was 10 years old, I was already cooking.''

Sweet Adjeley eventually mastered her culinary skill and has carved out a career in the field.

Starting her YouTube channel

Although it took some time for her to start her YouTube channel due to a lack of confidence, she eventually began with her daughter in her first video and subsequently became the face of the food brand.

Her YouTube channel now has 772K subscribers and 76 million views on her 299 videos.

Sweet Adjeley studied Home Economics at Tema Secondary School (TEMASCO) and subsequently attended the New York Restaurant School. Her creative channel is not just about food but much more.

Click to watch the video:

