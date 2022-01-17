After successfully completing University of Ghana, Legon with his wife, a Ghanaian man took to Twitter to share the good news

In his post, he revealed that he, along with his gorgeous partner acquired a master's degree in Medical Physics

A post by Edward Asare shared that @fuji_nero graduated first in this class with the mother of his children coming second

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian man has recently taken to social media to share an exciting news.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @fuji_nero had him sharing that he along with his lovely wife successfully graduated from the University of Ghana with a masters degree in Medical Physics.

"My wife and I graduated today the University of Ghana with a masters degree in Medical Physics. Congratulations to us."

The husband graduated first in his class with his wife coming second.

Cute Ghanaian couple in their graduation gown Photo credit: @fuji_nero/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 3,600 likes with more than 90 quote tweets and 598 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@paplarbi commented:

Imagine demma kiddie telling them say he no go go school again na he wan turn rapper Face with tears of joy the way dem go lash Am Face with tears of joy. congrats anyways

@chasboat replied:

Herh these are the proper relationship goals!!!

From @Godfred_Stiga:

Santaclausian making the love rain. You do all.

@KingParey wrote:

You’d really worry your children to study paaa

@qhomlah commented:

Congratulations to you guys merhn

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joseph Kamotho and Mary Wanjiru are from the same village, went to the same primary and secondary school, and graduated with the same degree from the same university.

If that is not the true representation of sticking together through thick and thin, then what else is?

The story of Kamotho and Wanjiru begins in a small locality of Lanet in Nakuru county where the two met as childhood friends and became tight.

Apart from bumping into each other around the village, they spent the better part of their earlier years in the same primary and secondary schools.

Throughout the period, both retained a normal friendship without any signs that embers of love would flare a few years later. In September 2008, there was an interesting coincidence when Wanjiru was enrolled into Egerton university where her childhood friend was already in third year.

Kamotho says the two hit it running immediately she joined the institution, so much that most of the students thought her real name was Mary Kamotho.

Source: YEN.com.gh