An older lady took to social media to make it clear that age is only a number, and to remind people not to give it negative power

The 54-year-old woman wears her age like an invisibility cloak and made it clear her time has just begun

People were tripping over the woman’s beauty and undeniable boss babe vibes, some even young men wanted to date her

This lady is ageing like a fine wine! Taking to social media with some saucy snaps, this 54-year-old firecracker left jaws gaping.

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old hawt boss babe who oozes confidence. Image: Twitter / @Rrochelle_stan

Age is just a number. You will only be and feel old if you let the number define you. Take charge of your journey and do not let something like age stop you from doing your thing.

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old ageless beauty. Sharing some hawt snaps online, she made it clear that her journey is only beginning!

“No longer chasing the dream, I’m living it and just getting started.”

People sweat over the saucy older woman

Everyone loves a confident lady, even more so when they are older and can flaunt it better than a 20 something.

People flocked to the comment section to bask in her boss babe vibes and to swoon over her effortless looks. Young men were lining up to ask this looker on a date!

Take a look at some of the comments

“Imaging having you as my sugar mommy.”

“At what age sexy grandma ”

An aged Ghanaian woman who looks young

A 90-year-old Ghanaian woman called Yesu Mogya has given priceless tips on longevity and how she has been able to keep looking forever-young.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, the woman who looks as though she's in her forties said that her grandparent lived up to 140 years and gave her tips on longevity which she has applied until now.

According to Yesu Mogya, she never holds anger in her heart, never harbours jealousy or envy in her heart, does not lie, steal or backbite.

Source: YEN.com.gh