- Yesu Mogya, an 89-year-old Ghanaian woman who looks like she's in her 40s has revealed the secrets to her youthful appearance

- According to her, she totally avoids envy, theft, jealousy, anger & also never eats street food

- The aged woman whose name means 'Blood of Jesus' also narrated a real-life miracle from which her name emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

An 89-year-old Ghanaian woman called Yesu Mogya has given priceless tips on longevity and how she has been able to keep looking forever-young.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, the woman who looks as though she's in her forties said that her grandparent lived up to 140 years and gave her tips on longevity which she has applied until now.

According to Yesu Mogya, she never holds anger in her heart, never harbours jealousy or envy in her heart, does not lie, steal or backbite.

Watch the full interview below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Apart from these, the 89-year-old woman mentioned that she also never eats street food as they have low quality and are usually contaminated with poisonous chemicals from their packaging.

Yesu Moyga also amazed the viewers in the video when she said that every morning, all she takes is fufu, which is a heavy Ghanaian dish prepared by pounding cassava and plantain.

The aged lady also shockingly revealed that her name which means 'blood of Jesus' came from a miracle God performed in her life when her breasts produced milk to feed her grandchild after the child's mother passed away.

89-year-old Ghanaian woman who looks 40 gives advice Source: YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

In another captivating report, Ruby Venson, an adorable 22-year-old Ghanaian lady has become a dropout from school after she left Accra Technical University due to an inability to cater for her expenses.

In an interview with SV TV Africa sighted by YEN.com.gh on their official YouTube channel, Ruby indicated that she was studying Fashion Designing before the unfortunate happened.

According to her, the person who was fending for her since senior high school at Methodist Girls' Senior High fell on hard times and could not support her any longer.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news! money.html

Source: YEN.com.gh