Ossai Ovie Success, the media aide to the Delta state governor, has said that the increase of prostitution and ritual killings are traceable to the home

The young man stated that not many parents bother knowing the sources of wealth of their children anymore

Ossai shifted the blame from the government's inability to provide jobs, saying a child brought up well will shun immoral acts

The media aide to the governor of Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success, has gone online to say that parents are to be blamed for moral decadence such as prostitution and rituals in the country.

In a post made on Monday, January 17, the young man said that parents have woefully failed in their duty over the years.

The media aide said that government cannot employ everyone. Photo source: Ossai Ovie Success

Blame parents not the government

Ossai stated that it is wrong how many people placed ritual killings and prostitution on the government’s inability to provide jobs, adding that it is impossible for the government to employ all.

He said that though the place of peer pressure cannot be overlooked, a child who is properly trained in the way of God will not go wayward.

The media aide asked the following questions:

“How many of our parents today question their children's source of wealth? How many of our parents today know where their children are living? How many of our parents today know the kind of friends children are keeping? How many of our parents will reject money given to them by their children because they know the money is illegal?”

Read the post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ose Nwa said:

"To honest sir, our parents is the major cause why majority of youth are doing bad things, just like me now I stopped calling my Dad because he always compare me with others guys that do gee..."

Emeka Linus said:

"You are right boss especially girls because i have seen a mother that is advising the daughter that if he doesn’t have money that the daughter should not waste her time with the man that very day i was shocked."

Ada Beke said:

"I stopped reading where you mentioned fear of the Lord...it's a big fat lie..govt get better role to play."

Evan Neo said:

"Yess proper home training do matter a lot, there are somethings one cant actually do no matter d peer pressure because of the morals and value inculcated in us..."

Ann Daniel said:

"Sir I believed your children are still young, when you finish bringing them up in the fear of God you make this post again n stop blaming parents."

