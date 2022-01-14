A New York-based man has been changing lives for over 20 years as he selflessly saves kids from the system where he can

After fostering over 30 children and adopting five while having two kids of his own, Lamont Thomas came across five siblings in need of love

The heroic man stepped up and adopted all five kids, who were all under the age of six, in order to keep them a family

Lamont Thomas has fostered over 30 kids as a single parent before making an adoption that would change five little lives. Thomas retired from fostering so he could travel and fish. The retired caterer realised he couldn't leave kids in the system and decided to start fostering once more.

Not long after making this decision, Thomas learnt about five siblings under the age of six years old who was going to be split up. He couldn't let this happen and made the selfless decision to adopt all of the kids to keep them together as a family.

Lamont is a dad to 12 children, 10 of his kids are adopted while two are his biological children. He explained that he started fostering to help some friends out who had lost their children to the system.

This selfless man adopted five siblings under the age of six in order to keep them a family. Image: @Getseen360_ / Twitter and Lamont Thomas / Facebook

Source: Twitter

He then got officially certified as a foster parent, reports Good Morning America. He started adopting children in 2007. When it comes to his five new babies, Thomas revealed that he used to foster their father - this is how he knew they needed a home.

Speaking about his single life, Thomas does not seem to see any room for romance in his life. CBS revealed that women have been writing in to become pen pals with him and offer marriage proposals, Thomas said he almost changed his number.

Social media users are praising Thomas for his selfless deeds

@Dabliu_Em said:

"This is so moving, so much hope in humanity. Where the biological parents are or how the kids got there is no issue at all. The only thing here is that a human with a big heart decided to give the kids their forever home."

@mlekeleez shared:

"God richly bless you, sir... You really are a man with a heart of gold."

@SheilatheDealer responded with:

"Who would do something like this? A good man. A very good man. Many blessings to you and your beautiful family."

