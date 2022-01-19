A happily married Ghanaian man has stated that what he will never do is to cheat on his wife

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Nana Kwasi Antwi Boesiako revealed that he has been married for 12 years and has remained faithful to his partner since day one

His reason was that, he made a commitment to always be in a right standing with God and plans to keep that for the rest of his life

A confident Ghanaian man by the name of Nana Kwasi Antwi Boesiako in an interview with YEN.com.gh has revealed that throughout his 12 years of marriage, he has remained faithful to his wife.

Nana Kwasi shared in an interview with YEN.com.gh that he made the decision to stop seeing different women the moment he got married.

Nana Kwasi in an interview with YEN.com.gh Photo credit: YEN.com.gh/Facebook

According to him, he sought for a right standing with God hence made the decision to be a faithful partner.

He challenged anyone who doubts him to come out with reasons behind their doubt.

The video at the time of this publication has gathered close to 57,000 views with more than 280 comments and 1,600 reactions.

A few of the comments under the post has been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Abena Konadu Ampofo wrote:

There are so many men who don't cheat on their wives. If you are cheating don't think that everyone is doing it. You are on your own. It is well

Augustine Temperature wrote:

I like the way he is talking serf God bless you chairman

Redeemer Amedume replied:

Wao 12 years....God please strengthen me so I can start counting my years of faithfulness from today

From Oheneyere Serwaa Boafo:

Cheating is a state of mind, once you believe you are a man you can cheat you will cheat and they will look for every excuse to cheat if they want to instead to work on the marriage

Vera Antwiwaa Ntiamoah shared:

God bless u abundantly n grant all ur heart's desires ,such men really exist

Seyram Kokui Seyram commented:

Proud of you brother you l hope others will learn from him and stop cheating and flirting if you a man and you set your eye on one woman things fall in place.

