A young man who went online to narrate how he helped people to speak in tongues after preaching to them has generated reactions

Many people wanted to know how he was able to do it as some asked him what speaking in tongues seemed like

There were Nigerians in his comment section who faulted what he did and linked it with joblessness

A young man with the handle @jashuawonder has stirred massive reactions online when he revealed how he led four people to know the gospel.

The young believer said that he was able to also help them speak in tongues. The man revealed that he is so happy about his kingdom achievement.

The man prayed with one of his new converts. Photo source: @joshuawonder

Source: Twitter

How is it possible?

A photo he attached to his Twitter post has him holding the hands of a man as both of them prayed together.

Some netizens expressed mixed reactions to his post on Twitter as some people really wanted to know how possible it is to speak in tongues.

Read his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 29,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@dkbghana, popular Ghanaian comedian commented:

"Congrats! Heaven crown secured. Closed lock with key"

@Its__Henry said:

"Make sure you lead the camera man or woman too."

@REAL_FANTHOM asked"

"I thought speaking in tongues was a major responsibility of the Holy Spirit? Men have hijacked the lead role."

@FrancisLauretta said:

"At least he has solved one problem, everybody look for one to solve too."

@rash_reuben

"You people always dey want controversy under this guys posts. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with what he said and he did a great job, and yes, you can help guide people into speaking tongues."

@JayOmoE

"Th Lord's number 1 business; soul winning. Keep at it!"

@Oluwatobby_

"I would like to be led to speak in tongues"

@blackgirlFavour

"Love to see things like this on my tl"

