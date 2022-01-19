Creator Mind, a 28-year-old Ghanaian man celebrated his birthday by riding a bicycle all the way from Oyarifa to Adom Falls

The famous Accra-Tema Motorway is shorter than the distance covered by the birthday celebrant by four kilometers

The tedious exercise Creator Mind undertook won him lots of praises and admiration on social media

A gentleman who identifies himself as with the handle, @ZenPepraH, has celebrated his 28th birthday in an unusual style that is gaining him massive attention on Twitter.

Sharing pictures of how he chose to celebrate the big day, the young man mentioned that he challenged himself to ride a bicycle from Oyarifa all the way to Adom Falls.

The distance between the two locations spans 23 kilometers which is a few miles longer than the length of the popular Accra-Tema Motorway.

Speaking about what motivated him to take up the challenge, the young man said:

Rode my bike from Oyarifa to Adom Falls on my 28th Birthday just so I can say I DID IT!

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Many tweeps seemed to be highly impressed by the effort made by the birthday celebrant as tons of people descended into the comment section to drop a few comments for him.

@KodjoSilas mentioned:

I’m crying for your tires. Riding down that rocky stretch to the fall must have been hard. May the force be with you

@Khojo_Hazard24 replied to @ZenPepraH and said:

Not bad. I did from Circle to ashaiman during December. I'm planning of breaking my personal record too.

@kwazibruce commented on @ZenPepraH's post saying:

You Adom waterfalls dip is me bathing in the Volta at Atimpoku after riding from Tema. The joys of cycling Smiling face with open mouth Person biking

Man swims in aboboyaa on birthday

In another interesting report, a young man has celebrated his birthday in grand style and in the most unusual of places - in the back of an aboboyaa which he had turned into a miniature swimming pool.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was seen chilling behind the tricycle as he was being chauffeured around town on his special day.

He had turned the carrier of the 'aboboyaa' into a swimming pool by lining it with polythene and filling it with water.

