Ghanaian-born Pious Ali, who left the shores of his home countries for the United States in 2000 has achieved great success

Pious has become a mayor pro term in the United States and the first Ghanaian to be elected into public office in the US

The Ghanaian was instrumental in myriads of developmental projects since he touched down in the diasporan community

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Councilor Pious Ali, a man who hails from Ghana has been elected into a public office in the United States of America, which is the first in history.

Ghana Embassy, Washington DC, on their official Twitter handle @GhanaEmbassy_DC, broke the news and indicated that Councilor Ali is now Mayor Pro Tem.

"Meet Councilor @PiousAli: the first Ghanaian to win an election in the United States (US) and be elected into any US public office. Now Councilor Ali is Mayor Pro Tem, he became that by virtue of being the longest serving city councilor in Portland, Maine," the tweet reads.

Ghanaian man Pious Ali who is now Mayor in the United States Photo credit: @GhanaEmbassy_DC

Source: Twitter

Ali was a photojournalist when he was in Ghana and left for the United States in 2000 after which he moved to Maine, where he married and started a family.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The newly-elected public official's ambition for public service started when he moved to Portland and started helping marginalized communities and especially young people from those communities.

He worked with the Preble Street Teen Shelter, the Oxford Street Shelter, Seeds of Peace, and with programs in neighborhoods like Kennedy Park, Riverton Park, and Sagamore Village.

The Ghanaian has since been instrumental in many transformational projects, and it is no surprise he made history in the manner that he did.

See the Twitter post below

Ghanaian Makes History as 1st Black Computer Science Professor at top UK University

In another inspiring story, a brilliant Ghanaian young man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2008 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electric and Electronic Engineering has achieved great success.

On his LinkedIn handle days ago, Michael Opoku Agyeman announced that he was made an Associate Professor at the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom.

The news that was also confirmed on the official website of the University of Northampton makes the Ghanaian doctor the first Black person to attain the feat.

Source: YEN.com.gh