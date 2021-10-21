Michael Opoku Agyeman, a former student of KNUST has now become the first Black professor in Computer Science at the University of Northampton

Aside from his brilliant feat at the respected UK institution, Michael also works as an external examiner at Glasgow Caledonian University

People from all over the world have been celebrating Michael for his inspirational success story

A brilliant Ghanaian young man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2008 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electric and Electronic Engineering has achieved great success.

On his LinkedIn handle days ago, Michael Opoku Agyeman announced that he was made an Associate Professor at the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom.

The news that was also confirmed on the official website of the University of Northampton makes the Ghanaian doctor the first Black person to attain the feat.

Pictures of Michael Opoku Agyeman Photo credit: Michael Opoku Agyeman via LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In the words of Agyeman who also works as an external examiner at Glasgow Caledonian University,

"I am proud to say that I will be joining the less than 1% of UK's #black #Professors and the #first black, #youngest and first #computerscience/#computing Professor of University of Northampton. I really couldn’t have done it without all the wonderful people in my life and #network!"

How social media received the news

Below were some comments from social media users

Harmesh Manghra said:

Huge congratulations and nice to know that you acknowledge the hard work done by those before you. Congratulations

Emmanuel APPIAH mentioned:

This is some very great news. Congratulations Dr. Michael Opoku Agyeman, PhD . You are a great inspiration to me and many of us since 2001 in Ghana.

Trung Q. Duong commented:

Excellent news Michael. Huge congratulations to your success and very well deserved.

