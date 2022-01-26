Actor John Dumelo’s wife has sparked reactions online after throwing a question to her followers on social media

The actor's wife asked if it’s okay for a wife to get pregnant for a man outside of marriage if her husband makes the same mistake

The post generated mixed reactions from members of the online community with many sharing their opinions on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actor John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty, in a recent Instastory post, posed a mind-boggling question at her followers on the platform.

The happily married lady asked if a woman can decide to get pregnant for another man if her married husband gets another woman pregnant outside of their union.

John Dumelo's wife has stirred reactions with a question for her followers. Photo: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

Gifty wondered if such a move by the woman can be considered as morally wrong as she suggested that it’s simply action and reaction situation.

See her post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reactions

As expected, the post generated a debate on social media with both men and women sharing their two cents.

Read some comments sighted below:

johndumelo1 asked:

"When can I start? "

caxxie_ said:

"Since we are extending our family; it’s only fair that I contributed."

modupegram said:

"Doesnt make sense. Just walk away from the situation. Meanwhile, pregnancy is not a joke o."

naija_rich_kids said:

"They said since he has apologized he should go and sin no more."

valswholefoods said:

"Good question cos i mean nobody has the monopoly of cheating na."

hawtduchess said:

"I mean you just don’t get another woman pregnant while married and expect your wife to be cool with it or accept the reality calmly cos if it were the other way round, trust me calm no go dey at all."

theofficialchizzy said:

"E reach to ask oo...Cos they’ll come with apologies bla bla bla. Do me I do you."

__oba_lucious said:

"Seriously it should be this way.... Shey you will accept your wife carry another man child come your house."

Gifty Dumelo steps out with husband in shorts

Meanwhile, John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya (nee Nkornu), recently set tongues wagging with a beautiful set of photos on social media.

The photos had Gifty and her husband stepping out with their son, Jon Jnr, to attend the 39th birthday party of Nadia Buari.

Going to the house party, Gifty chose to wear a pair of shorts which was above her knee level with her t-shirt tucked into it.

Source: YEN.com.gh