A young man was left hanging on a dusty ground as his surprise public proposal to girlfriend was met with a weird reaction

In a video making the rounds, the lady appeared to be occupied with her friends when the man pulled the surprise proposal move

As the lady turned to see him on one knee, she broke into a dance with her female friends, leaving the man still on the ground

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While some people do not fancy surprises, others receive theirs in weird manners and this is largely dependent on the nature of the activity.

A lady's reaction to her boyfriend's surprise marriage proposal has left many people amused on social media.

She burst into dancing Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv, Howard Kingsnorth

Source: Instagram

In a short video from the incident shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, the lady backed her friends and was engrossed in an activity with them when the boyfriend pulled the proposal on her.

She and her friends danced hard

It was her friends who noticed him on one knee behind them and called the lady's attention to it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, she immediately burst into weird dance moves with her friends on seeing him, leaving the man on the ground.

It couldn't be confirmed if the lady accepted the proposal later on or not, but her dance reaction was unexpected.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's action

@shashaban001 thought:

"Dey way woman dey turn man down now e be like say we no ho dey propose again oo."

@presco729 commented:

"I for don waka leave the bas*tard since, na me you one dey keep on my knees like that?"

@0hita said:

"Did she collect the ring or what just happened?..Why is she dancing up and down for someone that ll still cheat tho."

@precious_adedoyin stated:

"Wallahi, If I propose to any girl and she doesn’t reply in 5 secs, I go just off my shoe dust am, waka commot like brain jotta. Moro bo ya werey.."

@iam_hayomide remarked:

"Nawa ooo.se because e whon propose dem kon Dey do family meeting for dancing .My guy better stand one,she is not ready."

Proposal ends in tears

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had embarrassed her boyfriend at a mall as she rejected his marriage proposal.

Without any hesitation, the lady refused blatantly with a series of 'no' screams before storming off the scene of the proposal.

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man buried his face on his raised knee before picking himself up.

He gave a look like one who missed a job interview amid stares from onlookers who had probably thought the engagement would have a happy ending.

Source: YEN.com.gh