It has emerged that the wife of the late Ghanaian player and philanthropist Christian Atsu, known as Marie-Claire Rupo, filed for a divorce before his demise.

This was revealed by an insider to Ghanasoccernet, who published the update in a report on their official website on March 2, 2023.

Although Christian Atsu and his family have been seen in beautiful photos together during their 11-year marriage, it is indicated that the Ghanaian player 'was dying inside' over the last two years because of the divorce issues.

"Atsu's marital issues started after his mother-in-law moved in with them in the UK sometime in 2021. Because of the wife's heightened attention to the mother, Atsu felt lonely in the house. He occasionally finds it difficult to play with his kids because his mother-in-law now runs the household," the report further stated.

That same year, Marie-Claire published her book, 'Stop Bullying Me', which tells the story of a woman going through humiliation, hurtful words, and painful acceptance.

The character called Delilah tries to be happy and independent, but it doesn't always happen the way she wants, and she hopes to manage her life after the breakdown and be able to trust again fully.

From that point in 2021, Christian Atsu and his wife were reportedly separated, and she refused to interact with the former Rio Ave and Vitesse Arnhem player.

Atsu met Marie-Claire, a German national, in his teenage years, at Portuguese powerhouse Porto, his first club outside Japan. And in 2012, they were married. Three children were a blessing for the couple.

