The 2021 batch of graduating students at the University of Education, Winneba, saw Mr Ernest Akatey, emerge as the overall best student

Ernest, in combination with his studies, has been a division one referee in Ghana officiating matches all over the place

He was also part of students' chaplaincy (SCB) and worked tirelessly as the appointed prayer secretary

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Ernest Akatey, a gentleman who was part of the 2021 batch of the University of Education, Winneba, has emerged as the overall best student with a CGPA of 3.95.

In addition, all through the campuses of UEW, his CGPA is the highest for the 2021 batch of graduates (Main campus, Mampong campus, and the Kumasi campus).

His grade, aside from making him the best graduating student at the Kumasi Campus of the renowned Ghanaian public university, also became the highest ever recorded on his campus.

Photo of Ernest Akatey overall best student of University of Education Winneba-Kumasi Campus Photo credit: Ernest Akatey

Source: Facebook

Ernest reveals to YEN.com.gh that while in school, he was not only learning but involved himself in almost every church program including being an active member of the students' chaplaincy (SCB) and a prayer secretary.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He was at the same time involved in sports-related activities outside campus, working as a national division one referee traveling across the nation Ghana to officiate football matches.

When asked his secret of this great achievement, he said:

The first is God almighty and his mercy and grace. Secondly, it's not because am extraordinary but because I devote myself to helping others succeed by teaching my colleagues always.

Helping others helped me a lot and made things easier than I expected. And lastly the zeal to make my parents proud for giving me all that I need to be able to learn in school.Another great reason behind this achievement is my study group in the university called TEAM ACHIEVERS.

12 members of one study group get first class

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ernest's study group at the University of Education, Winneba, Kumasi Campus achieved groundbreaking success as 12 members graduated with a first-class.

"It all started when Madam Haruna Baraka approached Mr Ernest Akatey to form a study group. The group started right from that time till our completion in 2021," he said.

Ernest further disclosed that the group got so serious that even when their teachers were on strike, they still came together to study effectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh