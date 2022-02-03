Team Achievers, a study group from the University of Education, Winneba - Kumasi Campus, has attained enviable success

12 members of the group got first class with two people emerging as the overall best male and female graduating students

According to Ernest, who had a record-breaking GPA of 3.95, they used to study together even when teachers were on strike

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An amazing study group made up of 12 members at the University of Education, Winneba, Kumasi Campus has achieved groundbreaking success as each member has graduated with a first-class.

Sharing their success story with YEN.com.gh, one of the members identified on Facebook as Ernest Akatey revealed they call themselves Team Achievers.

"It all started when Madam Haruna Baraka approached Mr Ernest Akatey to form a study group. The group started right from that time till our completion in 2021."

Members of the Team Achievers Photo credit: Ernest Akatey

Source: Facebook

Narrating how they were able to achieve the enviable success, Ernest said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Our way of life on campus was all about books and God. At the beginning of every Semester, we draw our time table and share the courses of the semester among facilitators who then prepare and come to teach the rest. Sometimes we go ahead of lecturers or do revision of things taught in normal classes until everyone understand."

Ernest further disclosed that the group got so serious that even when their teachers were on strike, they still came together to study effectively.

Aside from the 12 first-class degrees that were recorded, other associates of the Team Achievers got remarkable second-class degrees.

The icing on the cake is that The Team Achievers produced the overall best students in both male and female categories.

The Overall best student in the person of Mr Akatey Ernest with CGPA of 3.95/4.0 and overall best female students in the person of Madam Nkunim Emmanuella Anita with CGPA of 3.84/4.0

The following are the team members who made first class in BSc Management Education with their respective CGPAs

1. Akatey Ernest 3.95

2. Nkunim Emmanuella Anita 3.84

3. Atitsogbi Dolphin Dzifa 3.83

4. Fuseni Rafiatu 3.79

5. Quayson Emmanuel 3.79

6. Owusu Shadrack 3.77

7. Haruna Barakatu 3.71

8. Gadzey Joseph Blewusi 3.68

9. Agbo Francis 3.68

10. Odei Ayeh Collins 3.58

11. Grace Acquah 3.52

12. Dzotrah Martins 3.51

Okada rider who graduated as best student

In an earlier report, George Ameyaw, a student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who supported himself through school with his aboboya/okada business graduated as the best student.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the gentleman confirmed that he had a GPA of 3.96, which was the highest in the Faculty of Science and Environment Education.

George studied BSc Integrated Science Education from UEW-Mampong campus in the College of Agriculture Education at the respected university.

Source: YEN.com.gh