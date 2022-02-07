Nkunim Emmanuella Anita emerged as the overall best graduating female student at UEW-Kumasi

Emmanuella got a CGPA of 3.84 and a first-class degree, which was just 1 out of 12 in her study group at school

Her counterpart, Mr. Ernest Akatey, in the same study group was the best graduating student on the same campus

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A brilliant Ghanaian lady called Nkunim Emmanuella Anita has successfully graduated from the University of Education Winneba - Kumasi Campus as the overall best female student.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the intelligent lady indicated that she initially did not desire for her programme and wanted a different school of choice but is now glad she made the decision.

"I attribute my success to the grace of God and also the amazing study group called Team Achievers that was extremely helpful to me. I am not sure I would have ben able to attain this feat without that," she said.

Nkunim Emmanuella Anita, the best graduating female student at UEW - Kumasi Campus Photo credit: Nkunim Emmanuella Anita

Source: Facebook

Nkunim Emmanuella Anita also indicates that there were a number of challenges along the way but God was so good that it all came together beautifully in the end.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Emmanuella got a CGPA of 3.84 and was part of 12 members of her study group, Team Achievers, that finished with first-class at the 2021 congregation of the school.

Aside from the 12 first-class degrees that were recorded, other associates of the Team Achievers got remarkable second-class degrees.

The icing on the cake is that The Team Achievers produced the overall best students in both male and female categories.

The overall best student at UEW Kumasi Campus

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Mr. Ernest Akatey, a gentleman who was part of the 2021 batch of the University of Education, Winneba, emerged as the overall best student with a CGPA of 3.95.

In addition, all through the campuses of UEW, his CGPA is the highest for the 2021 batch of graduates (Main campus, Mampong campus, and the Kumasi campus).

His grade, aside from making him the best graduating student at the Kumasi Campus of the renowned Ghanaian public university, also became the highest ever recorded on his campus.

Source: YEN.com.gh