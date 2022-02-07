A young lady has recently shared that she took up working at a lotto shop due to financial challenges

In the video sighted, Naomi Gadrey revealed that she was unable to continue to the university because she could not afford it

She opened up about losing her mother at a young age and her father has been the one caring for herself and her siblings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A driven Ghanaian woman known as Naomi Gadrey has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami on the YouTube channel, SVTV Africa where she shares her journey to working as a lotto shop attendant for a living.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had Naomi sharing that after completing Teshie Presbyterian Senior High school, she could not afford to go to the university hence decided to work and gather money.

Naomi Gadrey in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

According to the young lady, she decided to go into lottery after a friend informed her that it was a good way to make money.

Naomi revealed that the highest she has made in a day is Ghc250 and typically after every day's work, she gets 20% of all revenue generated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The secondary school graduate also shared that her goal is to pursue pharmacy at the university someday hence all the money she is earning are being saved up towards that.

For Naomi, she intends to continue working at the lotto shop even after she gains admission to the university because that is the only way she will be able to fend for herself.

She added that she lost her mother at a very young age and it has just been her father who has been caring for herself and her siblings so taking up a job is her way of helping out.

Ghanaian man wins 100k in bet after Staking Ghc10 on 20 Matches

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of a young Ghanaian man who recently won Ghc100k in bet surfaced online and caused quite the stir.

The Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of the handle calvinisworldwide saw the unidentified man explaining that he staked Ghc10 on 20 different matches and just made a huge win.

The young man saw on-lookers congratulating and celebrating his win with him. Netizens who saw the post also had a lot to say about it.

Source: YEN.com.gh