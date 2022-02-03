A recent Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate has resorted to social media to announce her feat

In a LinkedIn post, Stephanie Maame Esi Benneh shared that she was skeptical about sharing her success because she did not graduate with a first class

She however overcame the fear and decided to be thankful for all her achievements no matter how small they may be

A pretty damsel by the name of Stephanie Maame Esi Benneh has recently taken to social media to celebrate successfully completing her undergraduate education.

Taking to her LinkedIn timeline, Stephanie shared that she was unsure wether or not to share her feat given that she graduated with a second-class upper and not a first-class.

Stephanie posing for the camera with and without her graduation gown. Photo credit: Stephanie Maame Esi Benneh/LinkedIn

She eventually overcame the fear and decided to go all out to celebrate her wins no matter the form they came in.

"I didn’t know what to write in case I posted my graduation pictures. I was nervous because everyone who posted about their Graduation had a first class and I didn’t. I felt I didn’t try hard enough, that me posting about this little feat is a bit embarrassing. I didn’t want to post anything at all. But if you’re seeing this post, it means I had a change of mind and heart", she wrote.

According to the young lady, pursuing history at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, it was not an easy one, but through hardwork coupled with perseverance and the grace of God, she successfully made it.

Stephanie went ahead to thank everyone who played a role in getting her to where she is now.

"I am Most grateful to the Lord Almighty and my dearest parents and guardians.

I am also grateful for all the people who helped me through the tough times and the good times, the friends I made a long the way, and although it was tough, you guys made it worthwhile."

