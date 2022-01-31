An excited Ghanaian man recently got many talking on social media after video of his big win surfaced online

In the Instagram video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man was seen busily scrolling down his phone to show all the matches he staked on

The unidentifiied young man said he won Ghc101,812 after spending Ghc10 on 20 different football matches

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a young Ghanaian man who recently won Ghc100k in bet has surfaced online and has caused quite the stir.

The Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of the handle calvinisworldwide saw the unidentified man explaining that he staked Ghc10 on 20 different matches and just made a huge win.

Happy young man Photo credit: Renate Wefers / EyeEm/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The young man saw on-lookers congratulating and celebrating his win with him.

Netizens who saw the post also had a lot to say about it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the time of this publication, the video has racked up cose to 2,000 likes with more than 40 people commenting.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

_boikha wrote:

lol I stake 20 cedis on 5 matches sef ano dey win

_k.boa.kye commented:

This one the way he bre before he get

__agnesse said:

He will use it to bet again and he will be left with hwi

From prinzbri:

Boi wei paaaa he should watch himself well his own friends will mafia him 1 billion cedi = 142,592,965 euro??

nanabillions007 replied:

And this how you stupidly die instead of cooling down, cashing out to some safe place and start doing your small small things then come out …Gymie saa na them kill u

From snradom:

He be foolish boy . Now everyone knows you get money. Everybro go come collect demma share

Watch the full video linked here.

Ghanaian man uses GHc1 to win GHc196,000 in Sports Betting; his Account gets Deleted & Restored

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man in Ghana identified on Twitter as Kofi Barnes had a life-changing experience after winning a whopping GHc196,000 using just GHc1 in sports betting.

Kofi Barnes initially caught the attention of social media users when he tweeted that he had won a huge amount of money but his slip was deleted by the betting company he used.

However, a few days later, he came to confirm that the betting platform had paid him the amount he won which was exactly GHc 196,093.

Source: YEN.com.gh