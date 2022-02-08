Ghanaian lady Celebrates Opening a Physical shop After Running Business on Instagram for a While
- An overjoyed young Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media to announce the opening of her first physical clothing store
- @oh_vivie shared on Twitter that after having a full time job and a side hustle for sometime now, she can finally boast of an actual place of work for her side work
- Netizens who came across the young lady's good news shared their congratulatory messages
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
An elated young lady has recently taken to social media to celebrate an achievement.
In a post on her Twitter timeline, @oh_vivie shared that after joggling a full-time job with an online side hustle, she has finally been able to secure a physical job for the side job.
The young lady revealed that she works on her side job during the weekends and she knew it was about time she had a place for it.
@oh_vivie called on tweeps to join her in celebrating her milestone.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
"Yesterday, I opened a “Home Space” for my online shop. Having an 8-5 and running a business is pretty hectic. So I decided to give my business a good place I can work from on weekends and my free days ❤️ Cheers to my new baby @vibes_shop_ (on ig) "
Netizens who saw the post had some nice things to tell @oh_vivie.
Some of the comments have been highlighted below;
@kay_lomo wrote:
Congrats baby. May this grow to bigger heights
@ThorleyJanet commented:
Congratulations. It's been a blessing following you on IG and now, a whole shop!!!!!!!!!
@Kezengs replied:
This is so beautiful! Congratulations baby girl
From @99Poke_em:
Congrats … looking good
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a vibrant young lady recently took to social media to share her massive win in life. In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, @slimtxm shared that she quit her job and decided to start her own business, using Ghc300 ($50).
In less than one month, she ended up making Ghc60,000 ($10,000).
"Started a business with only $50, quit my shitty job & made almost 10k in not even a month. I’m so grateful", she posted.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh