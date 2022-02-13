Adeline Aryeh, a young Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media to share her difficulty in getting back a sum of money she invested sometime back

The University of Ghana graduate took a part-time date entry job in her 4th year and was able to save about Ghc17,000 which she invested with Gold Coast securities

The young lady claims the bank informed her no deposits were received from her hence cannot get her money

A frustrated woman by the name of Adeline Aryeh has recently taken to social media to ask Ghanaians to help her get back money she invested with a company.

The post sighted in her LinkedIn timelined by YEN.com.gh had the University of Ghana alumnus recounting that she picked up a data entry job while in her 4th year at the university and was able to save Ghc17,000 from it.

In a quest to make good use of her money, she decided to invest it with Gold Coast Securities but years later upon going in for her money, she was told no deposits came from her.

"I am told I can’t get my money back because I don’t have a deposit slip to prove my deposit of GHS17,000."

Prior to that she realized she was not getting alerts anytime she made a deposit hence called the bank to find out why and she was informed that issuing statements had been halted.

"It was when I called to complain about not receiving an alert that I was told they had stopped issuing statements( But they gladly received my deposit o) by then I could no longer find the deposit slip", she wrote.

Adeline is now asking Ghanaians who can help get her money back to come to her aid.

