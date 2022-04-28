A lady on Twitter narrated a sad story about how her marriage of 10 years came to an abrupt end

According to the lady, her sorrows began when a house help came to live with them and had romantic relations with her husband

Netizens reacted to the lady's narration with surprise and shock, with many commenting think pieces and others consoling her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady was moved to narrate her marital woes on social media in response to a post made on Twitter.

Another lady talked about how she could not get herself to let go of a man she is in love with though he is in a relationship with another woman. Tiwatopebalogun narrated her obsession with this guy she's head over heels in love with.

She said she had deleted his number several times but saved it again only to see posts of his girlfriend on his WhatsApp status which shattered her heart. However, she is still not able to move on from the guy.

Photo: Lady in tears Source: DragonImages

Source: Getty Images

She went on to say:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

I'm trying hard not to start crying . I thought I've gotten over it. Now, I'm fighting back the tears. I can't help it. Like broooo, I can't seem to get over my feelings for this guy. And the more I try to settle for less, the hurter I get. Pride seems to be lost.

In response to this tweet, the lady who had lost her marriage to her maidservant took it upon herself to advise this young lady.

She narrated how her husband left her for their housemaid, which affected her to the point of wanting death.

She even saw a post of the maid driving his Benz, but she eventually got over it despite all the heartache it caused her.

She told tiwatopebalogun not to worry, she would be okay with time.

Netizens reacted to the narrated events with interesting takes

Alayande123 gave her view on the matter, saying

Lesson when ur husband has money for Benz aunty siphon from money to buy your lesser car with ur name if he builds 3 houses n u are a full house wife Omo over save n build 1 from his money !!! U don't know tomorrow

Khqlifa1 also said:

Omo if I was in your place there's no way I'm letting it go. I'm definitely putting that housemaid in her place for such betrayal.

There are numerous cases of marital issues and mistrust. In a post previously published by YEN.com.gh, a muslim man spoke about the abuse he faced in his marriage.

A man identified as Merbaan Talib owed to serve as the voice of men who have been abused in their marriage as he spoke on his failed marriage.

In a now blown tweet he made on Friday, April 15, the father of two said his marriage was marred with domestic violence all through.

Source: YEN.com.gh