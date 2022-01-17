The story of a KNUST student who has had to rely on part-time jobs to support himself has surfaced online and has sparked conversations online

In a Twitter post, @BenDick_ shared that Festus Akwasi Boakye works as a mason to help pay his school fees and accommodation

Some netizens who saw the video sympathized with the young man's situation but others felt there are a lot of people who find themselves in worse situations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The story of a young Ghanaian man by the name of Festus Akwasi Boakye has surfaced online and has got many talking.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @BenDick_ had the young man sharing that Festus is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Agribusiness Management but has had to take up a part-time job as a mason due to financial challenges.

Festus posing for the camera and working a part-time shift Photo credit: Festus Akwasi Boakye, LinkedIn, @BenDick_/Twitter

Source: UGC

According to the post, the hardworking man uses the earnings from the mason job to pay for his school fees and accommodation.

@BenDick_ entreated the general public to support Festus on his journey.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The exact post read;

Meet Festus Akwasi Boakye, a final year student of KNUST reading BSc. Agribusiness Management who's working hard while on campus to pay his school fees and accommodation fees for the academic year. Support with the little you can to help our brother. 0240382721 Festus Boakye

At the time of his publication, the post has gathered close to 2,000 likes with 1,207 retweets and 10 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@eksammi wrote:

I don’t mean to be insensitive or anything but this is very common, we’ve all been there We’ve all been under the sun doing menial jobs to support ourselves…just saying. Support if you can, God bless you

@eljnr9 commented:

Adwuma den ne school sem nyina y3 ewaise afeefedae bro

From @Rhuben_RG:

I do more than this but I never come on social media to ask for money. Plenty people are going through.

@Reckon13729983 said:

Thanks for this bro, who never do this kind of work to support himself before?

@roberzysuccess commented:

Las las he go come dey Haus sake off pay roll full

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Alex Kontondaba Lieyuor, a young Ghanaian man, was forced to resort to farm works, following his family's low finances and inability to fund his tertiary education.

A recent publication by 3News indicates Alex gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to study Actuarial Science, following his excellent performance after WASSCE.

However, the young man is unable to enrol at the prestigious university, simply because his family cannot afford to pay his fees.

The young man was the best graduating junior high school student in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region, with an aggregate of 9 in the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Source: YEN.com.gh