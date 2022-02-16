American saxophonist Kirk Whalum said he was only 15 when he met his wife Ruby, who was 14

The two were love-struck immediately they met, and they both knew they were meant to be at that time

Kirk and Ruby are now celebrating 49 years of happiness and credit all to God

Falling in love is an emotional upheaval at any age.

But for adolescents, the feelings are likely to be even more difficult to manage but how saxophonist Kirk Whalum and his wife Ruby managed theirs proves otherwise.

American saxophonist Kirk Whalum and his wife, Ruby, at the ages of 15 and 14, respectfully. Photo: Kirk Whalum.

Source: Facebook

He was only 15 years old when he met his then-lover Ruby who was 14 years old and according to the saxophonist, they both knew they were meant to be at that time.

While celebrating 49 years of happiness, Kirk shared their beautiful and admirable story on Facebook, indicating that meeting his wife could have been God's plan.

'I was 15 she was 14. We both knew something had happened in the moment. But how does one know at 14," Kirk captioned a photo of him and his wife at a young age.

"After 49 years we think it may have been a #godthing #KirkandRuby #respectandempathy #seeingonesselfhonestly," he added.

Congratulatory messages

Ardent fans and followers of the American saxophonist were quick to congratulate him while leaving messages of warm wishes in the comment section.

"God bless you both. A wonderful friendship that turned into a long loving marriage. Wishing you plenty more blissful years of married love," wrote Shameelah Sherwin.

Melody Devine shared:

"Wow! Beautiful old school love. God's Continued Blessings!"

Myrna Buttacavoli wrote:

"True love, old School meaningful and long lasting love. May God continue to bless the two of you with many more years together."

Couple celebrate bo years of marriage

In a similar heartwarming love story, TUKO.co.ke previously reported Frank and Tommie Otway celebrated 80 years of marriage with a big party.

Their affair began in 1942 after meeting in an apartment building where they both lived at. The two decided to elope when Frank was 18 and Tommie was 16.

One of Tommie's favourite memories is how their first date included a memorable train ride.

"He would buy me a 5-cent orange drink and a 10 cent hot dog," the elderly wife recalled.

