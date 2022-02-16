Many social media users are admiring the story of Solomon Elikem Adawu, a Ghanaian physician and his wife

The two, in a story narrated by Solomon, met for the first time when he spotted her studying in a lecture hall at the university

According to the gentleman, their love did not happen at first sight but he took a long stare at the lady because of how pretty she looked

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Solomon Elikem Adawu, an amazing Ghanaian physician has revealed how he found his beautiful wife that many testify to be humble, respectful and caring.

Recounting the love story on TV3, Solomon indicated that it all started in a lecture hall at the university when he spotted the young lady studying and noticed she looked elegant.

The physician, however, mentioned that their love did not happen at first sight but all the same, it ended in wonderful memories.

Mrs and Mrs Adawu, a beautiful Ghanaian couple Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

"I met her in a lecture hall in Uni. She was studying and yet looked too beautiful. It wasn't love at first sight but it was definitely a long glance. This was 1/11/2014. We got married on 30/10/2021- almost 7 years after," said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Beautiful comments from Ghanaians online

Social media users who were inspired by the Adawus celebrated them in the comment section as follows:

Ibrahim Emmanuel said:

Well done man. It takes a courageous man to stick to one lady nowadays. Congratulations and God bless your union Solomon Elikem Adawu

Celestine Williamz indicated:

I work with them at the same hospital PA solo is a very humble and caring physician who always prioritizes his clients and loves his job. He's God-fearing. The lady is very humble, respectful, and beautiful. Wish you all the best Mr. and Mrs. Adawu.

Bright Kumah stated:

Such a lovely couple. I really admire them. They are genuine and moderate. I took a lot of inspiration from their love story. May God bless their marriage.

See the original post below

Handsome Man who Met Girlfriend Online Proposes to Her with “Marry Me” Balloons

In another heartwarming story, Maurice and his would-be bride Christian Michele first engaged after entering her DM on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020, to establish contact with her.

The duo arranged to meet in Ohio, in the US, where Michele resides, to have their first date. Maurice jetted off to meet her about a month later after chatting with her.

Recounting their love journey, Maurice narrated that their love was not instant, as it took them a date to know how they felt about each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh