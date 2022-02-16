A young is on the verge of losing his girlfriend right after Valentine's Day because he didn't write his wish for her by himself

According to the lady, copying a message from the internet for her shows how uncommitted he is towards their relationship

All attempts by the gentleman to beg for forgiveness proved futile in screenshots of their conversation that were shared online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Valentine's Day celebration seems to be over but a young man is still suffering from the repercussions as his relationship has hit the hard rocks of a break-up.

Screenshots of a conversation between him and his lover have surfaced online and reveal that the girl decided to call it quits with him because of the Val's Day message he sent to her.

Digging on the internet, the lady found out that the content of the text was taken from a random website on Google, which made her offended beyond the point of forgiving.

Screenshot of conversation and photo of man looking sad @nutifafabekoe via Twitter; Photo credit: Maskot via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The latter part of the conversation had the young man beg for acceptance but the lady did not care to honour his requests with any reply.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

What Ghanaians had to say

The screenshots have since been gathering comments from Ghanaians who couldn't keep calm after reading them.

@OhmsKwabena replying to the post shared by @nutifafabekoe commented:

By the time he go realise na he die finish

@toniyebz1 also replied to @nutifafabekoe quoted a part of the gentleman's pleas:

"did you block me or it's your network"

@KermworldMerm also teased with the words:

That's how much I love you baby LMAO

See the post with all the screenshots below

Lady wins back her boyfriend with a fake prophet

In another interesting twist, Ghanaians are massively reacting to the narration of a lady who wrote an anonymous letter that was shared by the famous relationship advisor, Abena Magis, on her Twitter handle.

According to the lady, her boyfriend decided to end their relationship and she wanted him back so badly that it occurred to her to play a little trick that would get him running back.

She decided to hire a fake prophet that would 'randomly' bump into the young man and prophesy about her being his financial breakthrough in the near future.

Source: YEN.com.gh