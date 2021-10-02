A lady has succeeded in using a trick to get back her boyfriend who had broken up with her when she was still in love

In a narration, the lady indicated that she hired a man to pretend as a prophet and tell the gentleman about her

The ploy worked perfectly and the lady raised eyebrows after indicating that they are now back together

Ghanaians are massively reacting to the narration of a lady who wrote an anonymous letter that was shared by the famous relationship advisor, Abena Magis, on her Twitter handle.

According to the lady, her boyfriend decided to end their relationship and she wanted him back so badly that it occurred to her to play a little trick that would get him running back.

She decided to hire a fake prophet that would 'randomly' bump into the young man and prophesy about her being his financial breakthrough in the near future.

I told the guy to wait somewhere by the road. He approached my boyfriend and started prophesying that he sees a girl who was supposed to make him rich but he dumped her when she was sent by God

The little trick apparently worked for the girl as she indicated that they are back together.

What Ghanaians are saying about this

Below were some comments from Ghanaians who read the lady's account.

@Breastocracy mentioned:

This is a mathematical Cyclopentanoperhydrophenanthrene approach to retrieve what was nearly lost

@invictus_gh said:

If you don't read the Bible a this is what would happen, it says who finds a wife not who is given a wife. I believe in prophecy but the marriage ones deɛ I've my reservations

@SarpongAhmed replying to @abenamagis indicated:

You could as well make that prophecy a reality. Now that you are back with him, don't just satisfy his d**ky needs, talk business, talk smartness with him. Make yourself proud. Get something doing.

@klenam_amuzu stated:

I think that is a dangerous route to take, both for her and whoever allowed himself to be used for this. In all we do, lets stay clear of joking with spiritual things.

