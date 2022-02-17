A group of students could not hold back their joy the moment their teacher joined them to play around fully dressed

The teacher named Coster was seen playing with the school kids and even jumped into a river, not minding that he was dressed for work

The children screamed and cheered him in a video that has gone viral and also impressed so many people online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The simplicity of a teacher has impressed many on the internet. The man joined his students to play so excitedly in a heartwarming video.

The teacher identified as Coster was seen in the video playing with the kids in a manner that depicts a very simple man.

Coster jumped into the river with his dress on. Photo credit: @goodnewsmovement

Source: Instagram

He jumped into river fully dressed

There were no holds barred for Coster as he jumped into a river fully dressed in a shirt and trousers as his students cheered and clapped excitedly.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The students simply went wild when he stepped forward and climbed the railings. He lifted himself up high and plunged into the river to the admiration of many.

Social media users praise Coster for being simple

Coster has been praised on social media for being a different teacher. When the video was shared by @goodnewsmovement, it attracted a lot of attention. As of the time of writing this, it has gathered 139k likes on Instagram.

A few reactions to the video are captured below:

@neptunian.serenity said:

"Man teachers can be so magical sometimes."

@laurad2483 commented:

"You can tell they love him! Wholesome."

@crhappyteach wrote:

This is what teaching is about. Well done sir.

Watch the video below:

“Coolest Teacher”: Video of a Young Man Busting a Move in front of Teacher Warms Hearts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that another school kid become an internet sensation for his dance moves.

The young pupil decided to bust a move in front of her teacher. Dancing to Tay Money’s Bussin song, the young guy seems to have fun and suggests he might be the most annoying student in his class.

The 28-year-old American rapper may not be a hit but it seems the teacher is slowly falling in love with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh