Adebolu Adejobi didn't allow his physical challenge to put his back to the ground but rose through it to achieve academic success

The young lad who faced rejections, discrimination and mockery emerged as the overall best student in WAEC in Ajayi Crowther Memorial Secondary school, Lagos

At one point, he was demoted to primary 2 from primary 6 because he lacked the coordination to write as a student

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Adebolu Adejobi is the perfect poster boy for the narrative that one can still achieve a set target or aspiration with a disability.

The young boy with cerebral palsy defied the odds, rose through rejections and mockery to be the overall best WAEC student in Ajayi Crowther Memorial Secondary School, Lagos.

He was rejected by several schools owing to his disability Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Jesutomi Akomolafe

Source: Facebook

He faced rejections from schools due to his disability

In an interview with Inside Naija that was reposted on Facebook by Jesutomi Akomolafe, Adebolu who began schooling at the age of 4 stated that his family relocated to Idiroko, Ogun state when he clocked 6.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

They'd however return to Lagos and began to look for a fresh school for him after discovering that his former school wasn't functioning.

Adebolu said schools rejected his request for admission as a student because of his disability.

A school that eventually accepted him subjected him to a test and demoted the young lad to primary 2 from primary 6.

This demotion saw him face rejection from peers. But the lad wouldn't be discouraged and more than ever was determined to succeed there.

He finished there as one of the top 10 best students

Adebolu at Ajayi Crowther school where a star shone

The lad would then move to Ajayi Crowther Memorial Secondary School, Lagos where his admission was again faced with a possible rejection because he couldn't write or coordinate himself.

According to Adebolu, he joined them three weeks to the term's exams and wanted to be in science class to fulfil a promise he made to his grandmother of becoming a medical doctor.

After being subjected to a test and an examination by a counsellor, he was allowed to be in science class.

On how he took the WAEC exams, Adebolu said the school directed that he visited the exam body's office so as to intimate them of his condition.

Adebolu did so and was given the condition of having a junior student do the writing while he dictates if he's to be allowed to take the WAEC exams.

He complied with the condition and eventually emerged the best in the all-boys school.

Cerebral palsy

Healthline explains that cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affects muscle movement and coordination.

CP is said to be the most common cause of motor disabilities in childhood and is caused by abnormal brain development or injury to the developing brain of a child - brain damage usually happens before birth or during the first years of life.

CDC reports that there is at the moment no cure for the disability but treatment can improve the lives of those who have the condition.

Netizens describe the lad as inspirational

Lanre Odeyemi said:

"This is the most courageous person I've ever seen. It's unbelievable how he could see beyond his disability despite the world persistently insisting every minute of every hour of every day of his life that he can be nothing more than his disability. Wow!!!"

Sherifatu Erinjogunola wrote:

"Very impressive! May Allah let favour locate him,so that he will benefit from all what he has want through."

Dunmiju Olanrewaju stated:

"Sincerely, I literally shed tears watching and reading comments about this chap. It is not what the world calls or rates that matters but what you believe about yourself.

"You are bound to go places, you will turn more tables and change more narratives in the mighty name of Jesus."

Akomolafe Omowunmi opined:

"Wao... There is still hope for the hopeless. Very impressive! He said and I quote' when you know and you accept your problem then you have found the greatest solution to it'."

Girl with 6 A1's and 2 B's in her WAEC exams needs help to go to university

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a brilliant Nigerian girl with 6 A1's and 2 B's in her WAEC exams who lacks the financial wherewithal to further her education.

Hammed Kayode Alabi, her benefactor, who showed off her amazing result on LinkedIn urged well-meaning individuals to help her further her studies.

Sharing her story, Hammed who reconnect with Mercy before he flew to the UK for his master's said she had finished secondary school but couldn't take WAEC exams.

This is as her widowed mother wasn't well-to-do and sold vegetables to cater for them. But the returns from the vegetable is barely enough, forcing the girl to do menial jobs to support the family.

Source: YEN.com.gh