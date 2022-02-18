A lady has shared with Legit.ng how she tied the knot with her secondary school classmate after they reconnected 10 years later

Back in secondary school, the lady identified as Taiwo Abisola Adekunle was the school's head girl and had a platonic relationship with her man who was a quiet student then

They first reconnected in her 300 level when she came home for the holidays and ran into each other again after her NYSC

Like a man, Aimuan Eddy who found love in a university colleague, Taiwo Abisola Adekunle fell in love with a man named Wale she attended the same secondary school with.

In a lengthy read the lady exclusively sent to YEN.com.gh, she said their relationship back in secondary school was only a platonic one.

They reconnected 10 years after secondary school Photo Credit: Taiwo Abisola Adekunle

Taiwo who served as the head girl in their secondary school described her now husband as an 'extremely quiet guy.'

Their first reconnection

Taiwo narrated how she came home for the holidays in her 300 level and surprisingly accosted him at the abode of her male university colleague.

According to her, she visited the male colleague who happened to be her campus fellowship mate and fellow exco only to discover that the man and Wale are childhood friends.

Wale who works as a computer engineer gave Taiwo his complementary card as they reconnected and occasionally rang her from time to time.

"On getting to the male friend's house I met wale again. Unknown to me, my male friend and wale are best friends from childhood. We both greeted and he gave me his business card, a computer engineer he is. After some time, the line would randomly flash me.

"...This contact would randomly send me texts too but I have not had time to unravel the face behind it,'' she said.

A second reconnection

Upon completion of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2009, Taiwo said she moved back to Lagos and began worshipping in a church called Calvary Bible Church only to discover that Wale was not just in the same church but happened to be the camera handler of the worship centre.

He would accost her after service to catch up on old times as well as remind her that he is a computer engineer.

Taiwo stated that it was at that point she remembered her laptop needed fixing and this time saved his phone number after collecting his business card a second time.

It was then it dawned on her that the random calls and texts had been from Wale.

One thing led to another and they moved from acquaintances to business partners and then lovers.

''Of course, we reconnected back after about 10 years away from school; we agreed to be business partners immediately; we worked together for almost 3 years before I got my first official job. During the 3 years, he asked me out, later proposed. In February 2013, we got married.

"Wednesday, February 16th will be our 9th year wedding anniversary luckily,'' she added.

