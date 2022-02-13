Gospel musician, Francis Amo, has recounted his struggle with homelessness and extreme poverty before fame

The Adom hitmaker recalled an experience during his first visit to the United States of America with two other colleagues

He spoke in an interview with Madonna Opong on Footprint TV as he attributed his transformation to God's grace

Gospel musician, Francis Amo, has recounted his struggle with homelessness and extreme poverty as she recalled an experience during his first visit to the United States of America.

He recounted arriving in Accra to look for his birth father but couldn't find him, becoming stranded and homeless as a result.

Speaking with Madonna Opong on Footprint TV, Amo shared his struggle before earning fame through his talent.

'I Walked from Kaneshie to Odorkor for 2 Years after I Became Homeless' - Ghanaian Gospel Musician. Photo credit: Madonna Opong/Footprint TV

Amo recalled trekking from Kaneshie to Odorkor in Accra for two years after he became homeless.

First visit to the US

The Cape Coast-born musician narrated an experience with an immigration officer during his first visit to the US.

He recounted that he travelled with two other persons who had planned not to make him speak at the immigration office at the airport because he could not express himself in the Queen's language.

Unknown to them, that was a blessing in disguise as a white immigration officer at the airport approved his passport to give him an easy pass into the US, while the officer delayed his colleagues for several minutes.

Credits God for his transformation

Amo attributed his miraculous transformation and growth to God's grace as he urged people not to give up.

Source: YEN.com.gh