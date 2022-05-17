A hilarious video has shown the moment a Nigerian mum intervened to stop her daughter from kissing the groom for too long at a wedding reception

The trending video showed the mother climbing the stage when the couple were sharing their first kiss at the reception and told them it was enough

The audience who were obviously watching with keen interest erupted in loud laughter showing that they were thrilled by the woman's hilarious action

A wedding reception video captured the nice moment a Nigerian mother climbed the stage to meet a bride and groom as they shared their first kiss.

The MC at the event nudged the mother on as she went and told the couple that the kiss was enough.

The mum told the couple it was enough. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Video causes stir online

In the video, the couple was busy sharing their kiss and the MC called on the bride's mum, telling her that the daughter was kissing in public.

He also urged her to do something to stop the situation. It was at that moment that the mum climbed the stage and took the hilarious action.

The audience at the wedding reception obviously enjoyed what happened as they erupted in loud laughter.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

As soon as the video dropped on Instagram, Nigerians started to relate to it with some saying their mothers would act the same way. See some of the reactions below:

@unapologetic_sina said:

"Since I was born I never see my parents telling each other I love you or kissing.....e be like say me and my siblings fall from heaven."

@itisugochukwu said:

"African parents! You can never grow up in their eyes."

@wendypeterschere commented:

"The joy of every mother...it’s the “ozuola” for me."

@ifys.kitchen reacted:

"Me that my dad reminded us to dance with decorum."

