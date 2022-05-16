A young lady and her friend both danced in their American military uniforms to Davido's Stand Strong song

The lady who was wearing a low cut left the job of tying her shoes' laces as she started vibing to the latest track like a performer

People who reacted to their video said that the female soldiers look so cute while others indicated interest in joining the force

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady, Brass Jessica, who is in the US Army has vibed hard to Davido's latest song, Stand Strong, in a TikTok video.

Wearing low-cut hair, Jessica who was with her colleague suddenly left her shoe and started making hand gestures like a performer as they sang Stand Strong song.

Many people praised the ladies online. Photo source: TikTok/@jessybrass

Source: UGC

Many people who reacted to her clip said both of them look cute and the video made their day with its positive vibe.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 views with hundreds of comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Prime Nation said:

"Lovely, my crush on low cut."

victiclarg said:

"Only seeing this I'm ok for today..u guy's just made my morning."

majeeed said:

"Do buga video by kizz Daniel."

KCEEBILLIONZ said:

"hmm? comrade come see pretty soldiers oo."

bixt looked for love:

"Please can you be my fiancee? Are you married?"

Daniel said:

"nah where all this fine uniform babes they nah."

Barry said:

"Please you girls go and give thanks to your mummy who give birth to you beautiful queens."

richard____millie999 said:

"Is there a way I can join the US army I need connection."

She asked:

"Are you in the states?"

jossy1055 said:

"Lovely, crush on the one with long hair."

Another US soldier dances to a Nigerian song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh