Roland Ofori, a Ghanaian man successfully lands full-time job after completing national service only to find out his classmate makes more than three times the amount he makes

In a LinkedIn post, Roland opened up about how the thought of his own friend earning much more than him affected his self worth

Prior to feeling his salary is lower, he had come across a different class mate whose salary was extremely lower than his

A young man by the name of Roland Ofori has recently opened up about how he felt when he found out his former course mate earned more than he did.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Roland had him sharing that he was lucky enough to land a job right after completing his national service and it came with a decent salary.

He met his former classmate one day and while catching up, he found out he makes twice what his friend earns at his work place.

"He mentioned the remuneration he was being given and I realized mine was about twice his. On my way home after our interaction, I kept praising God for giving me a great job", the post read.

Three months later, he met another classmate of his who was working with a telecommunication company. He soon found out that this friend earns more than three times the amount he makes at his work place.

According to Roland, getting to know that his own mate makes that much got him worried and depressed.

"I got home that evening, feeling very depressed, I started wondering I'm just wasting my talent in a very low paying job?”

