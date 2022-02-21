John Egah, a young Ghanaian man has quit his job as a tiler to sell asaana on the streets of Accra

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the young man opened up about making more than Ghc1,500 in a month

The asaana seller attributed the success of his business to the fact that he pays attention to what he wears to work

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A driven Ghanaian young man by the name of John Egah has been granted an interview by DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa on YouTube where he shares his journey to selling asaana for a living.

In the interview, John recounted that he started his street business about a year ago after realizing that the tiling job was not bringing in enough funds.

John in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SV TV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

He shared that there are some women who prepare the asaana at his place of residence so one day he just approached them and pitched his desire of selling to them.

According to John, the ladies were very proud of the decision he had made and gladly welcomed him on board.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He revealed that he was very shy the first time he went out to hawk the asaana but as time went on, he became comfortable.

Opening up about how much he makes, John revealed that he makes good money from his trade hence would decline any other job offer that comes with a salary of Ghc1500 or below because he currently earns more money from selling asaana.

John attributed his success to the fact that he pays attention to what he wears to sell.

According to him, he was advised by a number of people when he began selling to wear a particular kind of outfit to sell and that has attracted a lot of customers to him.

The young man shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

YEA job fair: Young Ghanaian Graduate says he will not take Anything less than Ghc2000 as Salary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man recently granted an interview with Citi Newsroom and revealed that although he has been jobless for a year now, taking anything less than Ghc2000 as salary is out of the question.

The bold young man, whose name was not disclosed, made this statement at the just ended Youth Employment Agency (YEA) job fair held at the Accra international conference centre from Thursday, September 9, 2021, to Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to the man, he will reject a monthly salary lower than Ghc2000 because he has an Information Technology (IT) background, and with his skills and certifications, he expects better pay.

Source: YEN.com.gh