He Saw Me in a Club, Asked for My Number: Obroni Woman Celebrates Sweet Marriage With African Man
He Saw Me in a Club, Asked for My Number: Obroni Woman Celebrates Sweet Marriage With African Man

by  Yen.com.gh Ebenezer Quist
  • A white woman married to an African has spoken about how she met her husband in a Zurich club more than a decade ago
  • The man approached her and asked for a number and days later their paths crossed again, showing they were meant for each other
  • Many jokingly said it seems the sure plan is to start visiting clubs to get their life partners

A white woman who is known on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha has narrated how she met her husband in a club 14 years ago.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, she revealed that the man asked for her number in the Zurich club.

White woman married to a Nigerian shares story
The woman said that God wanted their path to cross again. Photo source: @nwanyi_ocha
God had a plan for us

In response, she told him:

Kind lady keeps bundles of cash inside car, hands them to hawkers in viral video; many react

"If God wants it, we will meet again."

Two days after that response, their paths met. The woman revealed that their meeting again showed that God really had a plan for them.

Time to start visiting clubs

At the time of writing this report, the post has over 7,000 likes with hundreds of retweets.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Stepharney said:

"I should start going to clubs oooo. Congratulations @nwanyi_ocha."

@AlexJoeRio said:

"First you go to a club. Two days later you'll cross her path again."

@AdaSammy3 said:

"Nigerian guys, in a Club ooo, yet many of una wan carry every girl u see in a Club for 1 night stand. Some babes actually came to Club to have fun!"

@NCEzekiel1 said:

"Many people don miss their future husband because they refused to give number and to reply dm."

@luwizo said:

"Congratulations @nwanyi_ocha and @ezenwaisuofia for a 14yrs of a blissful relationship. A successful Cross cultural relationship is not easy to come by. Best wishes."

I spent less than GHc769 on wedding: Man says as he shares beautiful photos from ceremony, many react

Man spends small money on wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.COM.GH earlier reported that a man, Gborienemi Mark-Charles II, revealed how he did not spend up to GHc750 to plan his wedding.

At a time when many want grand-looking wedding ceremonies, the man said his wife told him that he should be frugal when planning theirs as she does not want him to waste money.

A part of her words read:

"I don't want you to waste your money on bridal dresses, food, drinks, hall, decoration, and other unnecessary things."

