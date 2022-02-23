A lady's opinion about the kind of phone a man must ensure his partner does not use has sparked massive conversations on social media

@Speedy_1011's tweet stated that boyfriends should not be comfortable seeing their partners use Android phones

Netizen's who read the statement expressed their disagreements under the comments section

A young lady has single-handedly managed to spark massive conversations online after she took to social media to share an opinion.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Speedy_1011 had her claiming that a man will not be in love with a woman and see her using an Android phone without doing anything about it.

Her actual post read;

"I swear! A man who truly loves you, will never watch you use an Android phone"

Many who saw her tweet had a lot to say about the young woman's statement.

At the time of this publication, the post had gathered close to 500 likes with more than 300 quote tweets and 80 retweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@Tee_Classiquem1 commented:

Very soon y'all will start asking men to help you mensurate

@HolyMonyo wrote:

Begging them to buy her pants as well

From @IgzyKay:

You again? Your mouth ehn. Eweeeee

@DreyMolly commented:

You dey mind am

From @Michael_linkz:

Nice one

