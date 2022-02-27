Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Obofour, has posed on a customised snake chair in a video on social media

Ghanaian preacher Kwaku Adjei Antwi, famed as Reverend Obofour, has posed on a customized snake chair in a video making the rounds on social media.

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) sat on the gold-plated chair with the head of a giant cobra with the mouth wide open.

The TikTok video of the clergyman, which has since sparked conversations on social media after it emerged, was published by his wife, Queen Ciara.

The preacher's wife did not disclose the owner of the piece, which her husband was spotted sitting comfortably on.

Scores of people across different social media platforms have shared varied views about the clip. Some argued that there was nothing wrong with the seat, while others shared different opinions.

Read some of the selected comments below:

Director_kingcyrusroyal_yrn said:

''It’s nothing to be scared of, ok.''

Debarbie12 commented:

''Eiiiii, me yam koraa ahye me.''

Urqueengh simple said:

''Eeysh.''

Source: YEN.com.gh