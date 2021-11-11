'Divorce Your Wife if She Wears Jeans to Bed' - Rev Obofour Advises Pastors

Well-known clergyman and prophet, Reverend Obofour, has encouraged pastors to divorce wives who wear jeans to bed

The Ghanaian preacher also urged wives to separate from pastors who deny them bedroom romance

Reverend Obofour was speaking to his junior pastors in a recent video

Ghanaian evangelist and prophet, Reverend Obofour, has urged people, especially pastors, to divorce wives if they become a torn in their flesh.

Speaking to his junior pastors recently, the head pastor of the Anointed Palace Chapel opined that some wives of pastors deliberately cause inconveniences in their marriage and threaten to go public with it to prevent their partners from taking action.

The controversial preacher urged his pastors to permit their wives to send the issue to the radio since it would end because they would stop discussing it after some time.

Reverend Obofour did not mince words when he advised fellow men of God to separate from spouses who wear jeans to bed. He also urged wives to divorce their husbands who refused them bedroom pleasures over reasons that they are in the spirit.

He opined that ministers who don't lay down with their spouses are criminals as he urged their wives to divorce them.

Source: Yen Newspaper