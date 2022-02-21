Claudio Wonder Magis is a 35-year-old Ghanaian man who got a beautiful & intelligent date called Precious on Date Rush

The Uber driver who doubles as a beautician revealed that his sister is the famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Magis

Ghanaians have been reacting particularly to the show he put up and how eloquent he was on the day

A 35-year-old gentleman known by the first name Claudio Wonder Magis on famous relationship reality show, Date Rush, got himself a beautiful date, Precious, on Episode 6 that was aired Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Before landing his woman, Claudio who works as an Uber driver as well as a beautician revealed he is a divorcee with one child but the woman who is now his ex-wife is married to another person.

However, the part of the narration that raised many eyebrows was the fact that he is a brother to the famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame.

Being a close relative to such a popular icon and for the kind of work that she does, many would have thought that Claudio has many ladies in his circles to choose from but it appears that things are not always the way they look.

Social media reactions

Lots of Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts on Claudio, his pretty new date and the fact that he is related to Abena Magis.

Below were some of their comments.

His sister, @abenamagis indicated:

How you treat your ex is how you treat your next. My brother, Claudio Wonder Magis, speaks blɛ #daterush

@benny_lawson_ said:

Precious and Claudio are the latest couple in town #daterush

@realfanteboy stated:

Claudio is causing confusion amongst these ladies . High profile guy ...grammatically fit! #daterush

