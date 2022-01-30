AJ Worldwide, a contestant of Date Rush in 2020 has shared an emotional experience he suffered after the show

According to him, a lot of ladies get in touch with the contestants when they become famous but all of them are fake

AJ said that from his personal experience, such ladies must not be entertained because they only come for the good things

Asamoah Jeffrey, a contestant on Season 3 of TV3's Date Rush show who went viral after weeping on stage and getting a date, has advised the current contestants not to accept ladies who come after them when they become famous.

In a brief interview with YEN.com.gh, AJ Worldwide as he is popularly called, mentioned that from his personal experience, such ladies are all fake and would flee once they find the next famous person.

AJ further indicated that the male contestants should only accept anyone who does not know about their exploits on the show and expresses genuine interest in them.

AJ: 2020 Date Rush Contestant who Wept & Got a Sweet Date Photo credit: Media General Library

Source: UGC

"When you become famous on DateRush, a lot of ladies will send to DM asking you to be their boyfriend because they crush on you or love how you are. But they are all fake," he started.

Touching a bit more on his personal experience, AJ further stated:

"A girl proposed to me and we met, fell in love and started dating but it was not long before she left me for another person. She was only interested in the fame and nothing more. So the current contestants should be very careful."

Previously, AJ Worldwide, a contestant on Season 3 of TV3's Date Rush show who went viral after weeping on stage and getting a date told YEN.com.gh that they broke up shortly after the show.

According to AJ, his date, Emefa, opened up to him when it was all said and done that she was already going out with someone else and could therefore not be in a relationship with him.

AJ whose real name is Jeffrey Asamoah said this was the reason for the breakup and not what had been reported by other media houses.

"We did not actually date for long. She told me there was already a man in her life, so I decided to find my way," AJ said.

Source: YEN.com.gh