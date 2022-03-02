Many Oyinbo people have been caught on tape eating fufu very well, swallowing like pros and appreciating the taste

Fufu is an African staple, but the Oyinbo people were seen dealing with it so nicely in a restaurant

The video has attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians who have seen it on Instagram where it was shared

A number of Oyinbo people have been filmed eating fufu in an African restaurant, sparking mixed reactions on the internet.

The men were seen eating excitedly, appreciating the taste of Africa's most loved cuisine, the swallow.

The men treat themselves to fufu, African cuisine. Photo credit: Tiktok/@markenzy21

Some of them eat with spoons

Some of the Oyinbo people were seen dealing with the fufu with a spoon, cutting carefully, and eating with much love.

The fufu looked fluffy as the men swallowed with much appetite, even making others salivate.

Watch the video below:

Many on social media react

The video was first shared on Tiktok by @markenzy21 and was later reshared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut. It attracted funny reactions from many Nigerians who have seen it. Here are a few of the reactions:

@iamccgbems commented:

"That looks like Ghanaian fufu and light soup."

@irokviralz1 said:

"The beauty of our meals. Once you taste them... There's no going back... Especially banga soup."

@jay_ni_fah reacted:

"When they have been missing out from these goodies all their lives."

@jimbes._ex_ said:

"I’m not surprised cause this people sabi chop anything."

@naomikamara92 commented:

"I saw the first person.... I said na normal thing in the video...until the went ahead to show more dan 3 persons...wow."

a@doc_concepts remarked:

"That one wey dey use hand then chop meat in-between na ogbologbo."

Man pounds fufu with wine bottle in Osogbo

Meanwhile YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man was caught on tape carefully using a wine bottle to pound fufu in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

Instead of the traditional mortar, the man used a blue basin and then used the wine bottle as a pestle.

In the end, it appears the man was able to have fluffy fufu for himself but many doubted it would be smooth in the throat.

Source: YEN.com.gh