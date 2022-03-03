Nathan Quao, a Ghanaian sports journalist, made the headlines after getting married to his all-time sweetheart

Interestingly, Nathan Quao was named after his grandfather Nathan Anang Quao who was Ketasco's first headmaster

Nathan Anang Quao led the school from 1953 to 1956 and was responsible for putting in place initial structures

Ghana's famous sports journalist, Nathan Quao, is the grandson of Nathan Anang Quao, the first and founding headmaster of Keta Senior High Technical School.

It all started on February 27, 1953, when some prominent personalities were commissioned to start a day institution that would serve as a catchment school for the host of elementary schools scattered all over the area of Keta.

Mr. Nathan Quao was selected as the founding headmaster, in a rented house just opposite the premises of the present Electricity Company, Dzelukope, Keta in the Volta Region of Ghana, and led the school for two years.

In Keta Senior High Technical School, there are four different houses namely, Quao House (1), Fiawoo House (2), Abruquah House (3), and Kotoka House (4), the first being named after Nathan Anang Quao.

Nathan Quao, the sports journalist, recently made it to the headlines after he got married to the woman of his dreams on March 2, 2022 and shared pictures that have since gone viral on social media.

In his tweet, Quao indicated that he had promised to make Maame Adjoa his wife and it had happened two years after the promise.

Friend of Nathan Quao's Wife Gives Beautiful Testimony About Her

Meanwhile, Ramz, a young Ghanaian lady with the handle @Rammie_x has shared a beautiful personal testimony of famous sports journalist Nathan Quao's newly wedded wife, @Maame__Adjoa.

The old friend of Maame's indicated in a post on her Twitter handle that the bride is such an amazing person and @nathan_quao is so lucky to have her wonderful self to himself forever.

In her own words:

My girl is a whole wifeeeeee!!! @Maame__Adjoa Congratulations Gina! You are such an amazing person and @nathan_quao is so lucky he gets to have your wonderful self to himself forever . Love you and wish you both a beautiful and happy home! ❤

