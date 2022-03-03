A Ghanaian head porter who appears middle-aged has surprised many social media users with her ability

The woman was asked to recite Ghana's National Pledge and she just took off like a plane without any pauses

Her confidence, accent, and dexterity have made the video go viral as many Ghanaians just can't hold back their reactions after watching it

An intelligent middle-aged Ghanaian woman who works as a head porter, locally known as kayayo, has amazed many social media users with her command of the English Language.

During , the woman was asked to recite the National Pledge and she went from start to finish without stuttering or committing an error at any point.

The interviewer himself was greatly shocked by the woman's prowess as he could be heard in the background urging her on with his grumblings.

Ghanaian man woman speaking in an interview Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

Comments from Ghanaians

The video that was reshared by Quame_age on his Twitter handle and @Assqueen69 on TikTok has since been amassing numerous reactions.

@vampaya2 replying to @quame_age said:

Majority of Kumasi market women don’t respect these kayayo women. But majority of the kayayo are far better than their children only that they come there to get money for their education.

@NoMistake_·2h replied and indicated:

Uh bro, how this video dey relate to "the kumasi market women". A woman at her age is able to recite the pledge nicely and instead of applauding her you dey want bring ethnicity into this‍♂️ This youth de3 smh

@Maxwellwalker18 also replied the comment saying:

Because your mom can easily do that right? It will be beautiful seeing your mom reciting the pledge and we’ll all be proud of her

Watch the video below

Strong kayayo spotted carrying an entire container

In a different video, an unidentified kayayo (head porter) has been spotted carrying a heavy metal kiosk popularly called container on her head unassisted and this raised eyebrows.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter as many social media users reacted wildly to the news. In the footage, the woman was visibly weighed down by the mass of the container and was quickening her steps to get to her destination easily.

It was not known how far she was going to walk but the sight stunned the bypassers, some of whom took the opportunity to record the 'breaking news'.

Source: YEN.com.gh