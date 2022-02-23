An ambitious young Ghanaian lady has graduated with her undergraduate degree from the University of Ghana

Elizabeth Kwama Kessie has expressed gratitude as she bagged a BSC in Biological Science degree from the university

She delivered stunning Twitter snaps sporting her graduation regalia, leading to many gushing over her

A determined young Ghanaian lady with the Twitter name, Elizabeth Kwama Kessie, has expressed gratitude as she graduates from the University of Ghana.

In a Twitter post seen by YEN.com.gh, Kessie, who graduated with a BSC degree in Biological Science, expressed gratitude for the milestone.

She released two photos donning her graduation gown to celebrate the occasion. She added a colourful sash consisting of the university's designs.

Source: Twitter

Captioning the snaps, the driven lady simply wrote:

''Grateful.''

Elizabeth has inspired many netizens with her achievement and lovely fashion qualities.

As of the time of writing this report, her post had garnered 191 retweets, 15 quote tweets, and 2,331 likes. YEN.com.gh selected a few of the compliments below.

@leatherstick said:

''@__kessie__Congratulations beautiful.''

@joachim_kennedy commented:

''@__kessie__Congratulations dear.''

.@akoma__·Feb 21 said:

''You’re so beautiful! Congratulations!''

@smokie15k commented:

''Congratulations skin colour though .''

