Earlier YEN.com.gh shared a publication about Anna Williams, a Ghanaian lady who interviewed for a teaching position but ended up receiving an offer for Head of Academics instead.

The report shared that Anna had to quit her previous teaching job a year ago due to bad working conditions and she dedicated her free time to investing in herself and her career.

Eventually, Anna got an opportunity to interview for a teaching position.

Her knowledge on diverse topics and certifications was noticed and after the interview, a higher position was offered her.

Ghanaians who saw the publication has left a lot of comments under the post.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below;

Elijah Opeyemi wrote:

I partake in this joyous testimony. Mine is next by God's Grace IJN and Amen

MmaNthati Thamae commented:

God's timing is Always Perfect

From Ifeamaka Nelson said:

I tap into your testimony,Am looking for part teaching or lesson too

Chuka Odittah commented:

Nothing ventured ,nothing gained.We all need to push the boundaries sometimes, no matter how inconvenient.

From Richard Marvine Keteku:

Wow that is great news and God is good all the time dear

Ushie-Oshomole Emmanuel commented:

Its not a matter of grace u guys are physically n emotionally over religious when it comes to analysing societal issues. She applied as a class room teacher but got elevated to the rank of the head of administration bcos her composure, organisation n other variables pit together she merit it all. Grace is when u don't have those particulars but God really wants u to be where He wants u to be against other competitors ,so she merit it naturally .

